Greece's Most Annoying Strike Yet Causes Gas Stations To Run Out Of Fuel

Photo: Kathimerini

There’s been a steady run of strikes in Greece ever since IMF-imposed austerity had the government looking for budget cuts approaching 11% of GDP.This one seems particularly annoying.



35,000 truck drivers who deliver fuel announced plans for a strike yesterday, causing a run on gas stations that has depleted dozens of stations around Athens.

Kathimerini:

A long line of cars is seen outside a gas station in Athens yesterday. Drivers waited to fill up their tanks amid fears that a strike by truckers could mean that there will be no fuel available for several days to come.

The drivers were upset at the government’s failure to consult with them over the details of a draft law that seeks to liberalize their sector. The details of the bill, which further angered the truckers, were presented by Transport Minister Dimitris Reppas.

The prospective law foresees the cost of obtaining a trucker’s licence decreasing rapidly over the next three years, so that by 2013, applicants will only have to pay administrative fees.

