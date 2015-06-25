The graffiti in Greece shows just how angry its citizens really are

In the midst of a six-year recession, Greece’s public is reeling from the effects of unemployment rates that are more than double the eurozone average.

Just this week, the International Monetary Fund announced that if the country fails to make the $US1.8 billion debt payment that’s due in less than two weeks, there would be no grace period.

Greece’s street artists have been voicing their grievances all over the public walls of the cities, publicizing their impressions of the IMF and Greece’s current government. From simple tags, to more extravagant statements – take a look at these street artists’ take on Greece’s current state of affairs.

(Captions by Sarah Jacobs and Reuters)

