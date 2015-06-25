The graffiti in Greece shows just how angry its citizens really are

In the midst of a six-year recession, Greece’s public is reeling from the effects of unemployment rates that are more than double the eurozone average.
Just this week, the International Monetary Fund announced that if the country fails to make the $US1.8 billion debt payment that’s due in less than two weeks, there would be no grace period.
Greece’s street artists have been voicing their grievances all over the public walls of the cities, publicizing their impressions of the IMF and Greece’s current government. From simple tags, to more extravagant statements – take a look at these street artists’ take on Greece’s current state of affairs.
(Captions by Sarah Jacobs and Reuters)
Violent demonstrations broke out in Athens in 2010 due to austerity measures. Here, riot police are on the scene. Behind them, a message on a bank wall informs the International Monetary Fund to get out.
Police stand guard outside a hotel in Athens while protesters rally in response to a Greek pensioner's recent suicide due to the economy.
Greece's new left-wing government announced this February that they will not take actions that would hurt the share values of the country's banks and does not plan to appoint party officials at key management posts.
Greek banks are currently experiencing an accelerated withdrawal of funds due to fears that the European Central Bank will not provide additional funds.
Abandoned factories outside of Athens are often looted, adding to the desolation, like this deserted fruit-packing factory whose walls make great canvases for street artists.
Greece may experience what's being called a 'Grexit,' the potential exit from the eurozone monetary union. This artwork in Athens titled 'Death of euros' is painted by French artist Goin.
