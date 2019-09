Photo: Wikimedia Commons

More awful economic statistics out of Greece.In the fourth quarter, GDP shrank 7% from a year earlier.



That compares to a decline of 5% in Q3, according to Reuters.

The idea that the economy can survive more austerity — especially given the attendant social collapse — is laughable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.