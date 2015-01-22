Greece's Four Latest Polls Give Radical Left-Wingers Syriza A Solid Lead Ahead Of Sunday's Election

REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010.

Four polls out in the last couple of days all give Greece’s anti-austerity radicals Syriza a healthy poll lead over the centre-right governing party, New Democracy.

Greece goes to the polls on Sunday, but the country’s election results could have massive implications for the rest of Europe too.

It looks likely that Syriza will win, but it doesn’t seem like they will get an overall majority in Greece’s parliament.

Here’s how those polls look:

Alco: Syriza 31.2%, New Democracy 27 Rass: Syriza 32%, New Democracy 27.1% GPO: Syriza 30.4%, New Democracy 26.4% University of Macedonia Syriza 33.5%, New Democracy 27%

Every poll gives a lead of between 4% and 6.5% to Syriza, whose ambition is to overturn the last four years of austerity policies and reject the country’s bailout agreement.

That move could be earth-shattering for the European system. A minority of Syriza wants to leave the euro entirely, but any major debt relief or reversals of austerity agreements for Greece could drive similar demands across southern Europe.

Greece’s electoral system means that whichever party tops the poll on Sunday gets 50 bonus seats in the parliament, helping them to achieve a majority. But by the looks of it, Syriza will have to go looking for coalition partners to build a government.

