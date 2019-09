The ratings agency Fitch has downgraded Greece’s four biggest banks in just the latest bad news for the troubled country.



Fitch also pointed to a negative outlook for the now BBB rated banks.

As a result of the downgrade, Greece’s debt spread against the 10 year German Bund widened to 333 bps, according to tweets from Zero Hedge.

