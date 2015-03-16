Greece's finance minister was filmed giving the finger to Germany

Greece’s finance minister did two abysmal interviews over the weekend — and in the second, he was accused by a German TV host of giving Germany the finger during a speech from 2013 (long before he was finance minister).

There is footage of the incident below, so you might want to avert your eyes if you find that gesture offensive.

Varoufakis denies the allegation, saying that the footage is doctored. However, in Greece, giving Germany the finger is probably a net positive for the finance minister’s personal popularity.

Varoufakis was already in local trouble for posing for a glamorous photo shoot in Paris Match, which he has now said he regrets. The shoot showed off the nice house he lives in.

Here it is. Click play to watch the whole video below:

This is what Varoufakis is saying when he raises his finger: “My proposal was that Greece should simply announce that it is defaulting, just like Argentina did, within the euro, in January 2010, and stick the finger to Germany and say well, you can now solve this problem by yourself”.

If you skip to about 2:05 on the clip below, you can see Varoufakis when he’s actually confronted about the video, and his reaction:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You’re welcome to decide for yourself whether that sounds like a credible denial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.