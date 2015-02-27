WATCH: Greece's far-left is already rioting against Syriza

REUTERS/John Kolesidis A previous far-left protest in Greece.

Greece just had its first serious anti-government riot since the elections in late January, which brought radical party Syriza into power.

Syriza was initially greeted by gatherings in favour of their policies, a rare sight in Athens. But after agreeing with Europe to extend their bailout (and the austerity that comes with it), there have been some minor signs that the party’s left flank is becoming disillusioned. Far-left and anarchist protesters and rioters are back on the streets.

Here’s what happened last night, according to Reuters:

Dozens of black-clad protesters clashed with riot police in central Athens on Thursday, smashing shop windows, throwing petrol bombs and burning cars after an anti-government march, the first since the leftist Syriza party took power a month ago. Around 450 far-left protesters took to the streets of Athens against the newly elected left-right coalition government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which agreed a deal with EU partners last week to extend an aid program to Athens. Read more:

Here’s a video from YouTuber Perseus999, which he claims to be from last night, adding to dozens of other videos of Athens’ far-left protests:

Elsewhere in Europe, in Berlin Germany’s legislators just voted overwhelmingly to approve Greece’s bailout extension deal, which was campaigned against furiously by the country’s biggest tabloid.

