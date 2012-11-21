This Chart Proves That Stocks And The Economy Aren't The Same

Say whatever you like about Greece, at least their stock market is performing better than… China‘s.



The chart below shows the year-to-date return of Greece’s Athex Composite and China‘s Shanghai Composite. You are welcome to draw your own conclusions as to why the stock market of an economy which is supposedly “growing really fast” is performing even worse than the stock market of an economy which is supposed to be in a multi-year depression.

Photo: Also Sprach Analyst

Source: Capital IQ

This article originally appeared here: Greece’s equities are doing better than…

Also sprach Analyst – World & China Economy, Global Finance, Real Estate

Read more posts on Also Sprach Analyst »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.