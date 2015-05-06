Greece's 'de facto domestic default' has been going on for months

Reuters Some Syriza party dissenters have voiced concern over Greece’s latest agreement with creditors.

Despite dire warnings about a coming cash crunch unless it reaches a deal with its creditors, Greece hasn’t technically missed a payment (yet).

But there are plenty of domestic obligations that the government has just stopped paying, according to the BBC.

Pensions were paid several hours late last week, which the government said was a “technical problem.”

Other people and organisations paid by the government just aren’t getting paid at all. From the BBC:

Greece’s de facto domestic default extends to most sectors, from academic book publishers to military contractors. “Payments are long overdue. Before, there was at least a regular flow of payments from the education ministry. Now, we are told to wait,” a publishing house executive told the BBC. And the chief executive of an army food contractor said his company had not received any money for products it had delivered to Greece’s armed forces some time ago.

A doctor told the BBC that his regular salary was getting paid, but extra payments for on-call time were months late.

As of Tuesday morning, the Greek government and its creditors appeared no closer to a deal to unlock the badly needed bailout money than they were months ago. It is now, as ever, desperate times for the Greek people.

