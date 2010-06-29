Greece's Best Option Is To Come Clean And Go Bust

It is time to recognise that Greece is not just suffering from a liquidity crisis; it is facing an insolvency crisis too.



Rating agencies have started to downgrade its public debt to junk level, while spreads on Greek sovereign bonds last week spiked to new highs.

The €110bn bail-out agreed by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in May only delays the inevitable default and risks making it disorderly when it comes.

Instead, an orderly restructuring of Greece’s public debt is needed now.

