Greece's Banks Are Now Surging Back After Yesterday's Chaos

After a brutal, amazing sell-off yesterday, Greece’s major listed banks are surging back today.

After a 26.8% share price collapse yesterday, Alpha Bank is up by almost 20% today, showing just how volatile and tense Greek markets are at the moment.

All the major banks are back up, by between 8% and 20%. The overall Athens stock index is up just 3% as of 11:50 a.m GMT (6:50 a.m. GMT), showing that this really is a banking phenomenon.

Here’s how it looks for Alpha Bank:

It’s just not quite enough to erase three solid days of double-digit sell-off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.