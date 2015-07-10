European markets cheer over Greece's bailout plan

Getty Supporters of the opposition radical leftist Syriza party cheer at exit poll results which indicate that Syriza have a clear lead on January 25, 2015 in in Athens, Greece.

European markets are all trading in positive territory after Greece unveiled a new bailout plan that is chock full of austerity measures that would please its creditors.

Headlines from Bloomberg on Thursday evening characterised this plan as similar to the European Commission’s plan presented on June 26. Essentially, this suggests that this “new” plan is something that the European creditors is more likely to pass through because they came up with the plan in the first place.

The FTSE 100 is up near 1% as British blue chip stocks expect a deal. For example, shares in Vodafone are up over 2.5% as it owns the country’s second largest mobile services provider. Meanwhile, travel group TUI is up 1.5% because it has around 40 Greek hotels contributing 17% to its overall portfolio.

“A deal would no doubt stabilise Greece in the short to medium term, which is of course good in that time frame,” said Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets in a market update note this morning. “However, no deal and subsequent short to medium term instability (if survived) would be good in the long term, maybe even great. It remains to be seen whether the Greeks are viewing things through a microscope or a telescope.”

Germany’s DAX is up over 1.7% while France’s CAC 40 and Spain’s IBEX is way above a 2% rise. Italy’s FTSE MIB is also up nearly 2%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.