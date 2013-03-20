Greek Stocks Are Getting Crushed

European stocks are in the red as the region tries to figure out what to do about Cyprus.



Later today, Cypriot leaders will meet to discuss a controversial bank bailout package that could involve a levy on bank depositors.

The Greek stock market, which is heavily exposed to Cyprus, is getting hit the hardest today down 3.9 per cent.

Here’s an intraday look via Bloomberg:

For a bit more historical context, here’s the 5-year chart.

