The Latest Employment Stats From Greece Are Terrifying

E Kathimerini has the latest unemployment stats for Greece, and, as you might have guessed, they're not good.Here's the basics:



Seasonally adjusted unemployment in January stands at a record 21.8%.

That’s a 3.1% rise from December.

And a 46.6% rise from January 2011.

Unemployment for 15-24 year olds has broken 50.8%.

Yep, that last figure even beats the reigning kings of youth unemployment, Spain.

With figures like this, perhaps we’re not surprised the situation seems to have entered a new, violent stage.

