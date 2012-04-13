The Latest Employment Stats From Greece Are Terrifying

Photo: AP Images
E Kathimerini has the latest unemployment stats for Greece, and, as you might have guessed, they’re not good.Here’s the basics:
- Seasonally adjusted unemployment in January stands at a record 21.8%.
- That’s a 3.1% rise from December.
- And a 46.6% rise from January 2011.
- Unemployment for 15-24 year olds has broken 50.8%.
Yep, that last figure even beats the reigning kings of youth unemployment, Spain.
With figures like this, perhaps we’re not surprised the situation seems to have entered a new, violent stage.
