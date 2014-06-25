Ivory Coast Gives Up A Weak Penalty In The 91st Minute, Gets Knocked Out Of World Cup In The Most Brutal Way Possible

Greece converted a stoppage-time penalty to beat the Ivory Coast 2-1 and advance to the knockout stage of the 2014 World Cup in dramatic fashion.

It’s absolutely brutal for the Ivory Coast. They would have advanced with a 1-1 draw, all they had to do was waste 180 more seconds.

Instead, in the 91st minute, Ivorian defender Giovanni Sio clipped Georgios Samaras’s foot with his knee and brought him to the box.

It’s probably the right call, but it’s a harsh way to give up a penalty. There was no way Samaras would have scored this from the edge of the penalty box:

Sio was crushed:

Samaras stepped to the spot and converted it to send Greece into the last 16:

The Greeks went nuts:

Brutal:

