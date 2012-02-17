GREECE: What A Welfare State!

We were just looking over Paul Krugman’s presentation on inequality and welfare, and thought these three charts were really funny, as they help dispel a popular myth about Greece.



It turns out that back in 2005 — long before the country went bust — welfare was really low in Greece for the unemployed.

Photo: Paul Krugman

And…

Photo: Paul Krugman

And…

Photo: Paul Krugman

