Here Comes A Major Weekend For Greece

The latest from Greece, via Ekathimerini:The government is facing a Sunday deadline for a full agreement on the package of measures that will see it cash in the next bailout tranche of 31.5 billion euros.



The three-day extension it got in order to get maximum backing within the three-party coalition will be necessary as minor partner Democratic Left insists on an improvement in the terms concerning labour reforms that it staunchly opposes.

