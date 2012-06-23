Athens Is Going To Be Total Bedlam If Greece Wins The Soccer Match That's About To Start

Quick note…



If you haven’t heard, Greece is going to be playing Germany in the Euro Cup 2012 soccer tournament starting at 2:45 PM ET.

We were in Athens last Saturday, when Greece beat Russia to get out of the first round and get to Germany, and Athens went nuts.

If Greece can beat the despised Germans, that will be epic.

The match is on ESPN.

Earlier today, the anti-bailout newspaper Bild posted this provocative cover that translates into “Bye Greece, We Can’t Save You This Time.”

Photo: Bild

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.