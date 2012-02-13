GREEK PARLIAMENT PASSES AUSTERITY PLAN

Despite widespread protests and scepticism among many members of parliament, the Greek parliament has passed the latest austerity/reform bill.



The Papademos government has secured 199 yes votes, easily more than the 151 needed to get a majority.

Greece still has a long way to go. It still needs to hammer down its restructuring deal with creditors. And it still needs its counterparties to disburse more money.

The euro is ticking up a little on the news, but mostly Monday is off to a muted start in financial markets.

Australia had been up 0.4 per cent, but is now up just 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Athens looks like this.

ORIGINAL POST: The vote in the Greek parliament has just begun.

We’ll have updates and totals here as we can get them.

You can watch the proceedings here, although they’re in Greek.

Meanwhile, outside Athens is ablaze due to anarchists and protests.

The roll call is happening right now. Apparently the only surprise is that some right-wing members are voting YES, which is a good sign of passage.

UPDATE 5:41: According to Dow Jones FX Trader, the vote stands at 100 YES, 39 NO.

UPDATE 5:46: CNBC reports that Greece has the votes to pass the bill.

