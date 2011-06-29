Greece Vote May Be Delayed, But Now It's Clear That This Is Going To Pass

Real quick update on Greece voting: It’s almost certainly going to pass.



First of all, one “rebel” MP, Thomas Robopoulos has said he will vote FOR the measure, after hinting last Friday that he would vote against it.

And now, an opposition MP — Elsa Papadimitriou — just announced that she will vote for the plan, (via Bloomberg).

The protests outside are getting wild, but markets are surging. RISK ON!

