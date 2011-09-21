A 30-Second Greece Update

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Some quick notes on Greece today.There’s still no resolution to the talks with the Troika, but once again Fin Min Venizelos reiterated absolute desire to reform the economy and stay with the Euro.



Next week George Papandreou will head to Germany, where Fin Min Schaeuble has said that EFSF expansion is likely to get a strong majority in the parliament.

Also: Greece itself voted to endorse the expanded EFSF.

Overall, it’s been relatively quite quiet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.