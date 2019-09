Something is wrong in Greece today.



Yields on 2-year bonds have passed 26%.

Ad according to Markit’s Gavan Nolan, Greek CDS have just hit a brand new record.

Meanwhile, political change seems in the offing, as public support for the main parties — including the ruling socialists — has plunged.

