Greece's Unemployment Rate Just Got Even More Horrifying

Greece’s unemployment rate climbed to 23.1 per cent in May, up from 22.6 per cent in April.The youth unemployment rate is sitting at a jaw-dropping 54.9 per cent.



No one is really surprised by the most troubled country in Southern Europe.

Despite the high rates, Greece isn’t the most unemployed country in the world.

