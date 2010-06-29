GREECE UNDER NEWS BLACKOUT: Here's How An Eyewitness Describes Today's Riots

Photo: joomlaworks on twitter

There are reports this morning of violent protests/riots in Greece, once again.Here’s how a source on the ground describes the situation:



We have a domestic news blackout due to the local journalist strike, but

as you may recall my office is right on the main square where the protest marches always end up in front of the Parliament.

So from what I could see, there was very little disorder.

3 or 4 teargas canisters went off, but probably more as a warning reminder, than because things were getting out of hand.

At least as far as I could see, everything appeared to be reasonably under control. A couple of rocks and bricks were thrown at the police, but that over here happens in soccer matches every w/e anyway.

Now if there were later unpleasant episodes elsewhere after the crowd dispersed, that I am currently unable to know.

