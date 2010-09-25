Hundreds Of Greek Truck Drivers Just Brawled With The Police

Striking is pretty common in Europe and especially common this summer in Greece, but one sector takes the cake.



Greece’s truck drivers have held multiple strikes this summer to protest law changes that would open the profession to non-certified workers, part of a government effort to reduce transportation costs.

Last weekend drivers used their trucks to blockade cities. Today, they engaged in serious brawls with riot police.

Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Protesting truckers clash with riot police in Greece's main port of Piraeus on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010. Police fired tear gas to disperse hauliers who had attacked trucks trying to enter ferry ships at Piraeus. Truck drivers are protesting at an overhaul of labour rules by the Socialist government and have demonstrated since Sept. 13, leading to goods shortages in parts of Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) What happens if the truckers win? See Who Gets Pounded In A Greek Default >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.