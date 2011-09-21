GREECE: Troika Call Over, EU Says "Good Progress" Made

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just out:The EU has issued a statement (via Bloomberg) that technical discussions continue on the matter of the next bailout tranche, but that “good progress” has been made.



Discussions are set to continue however, there’s still nothing official.

And arguably it’s the lack of anything official, and the fact tha the troika may not come back to Athens until mid-October (cutting it super close) that killed the market really today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.