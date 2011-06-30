GREECE: The Ministry Of Finance Building Is On Fire

Photo: CNBC

After the successful Greek austerity vote, the chaos in Athens continues.CNB has just reported that the Greek ministry of finance building is on fire.



There’s smoke and teargas everywhere in Syntagma square, outside of the Greek parliament.

This realisation — that Greece faces a tremendous challenge right now — may be behind the huge collapse we saw in Athens stocks right after the vote was passed.

