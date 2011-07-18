Greece's Latest Nightmare: No Taxis

Photo: Ray Wert via JALOPNIK

The FT reports that Athens’ taxi drivers are holding a 48 hour strike in Athens.The action comes in protest to government plans to ease restrictions on new taxi drivers. Athens already has a large number of taxis for a European city and fares are cheaper than in many cities.



Taxi drivers are blocking routes to the airport and the main harbor in an attempt to disrupt Athens’ still-important tourist industry, reports Reuters.

According to the FT:

Tourists filled most trains on Monday on metro lines to Athens airport and Piraeus, a hub for ferry connections to the Aegean Islands. Hotels arranged shuttle buses to the airport to connect with early morning flights.

