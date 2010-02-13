Greece Will Survive Today, But The Real Story Is The PIIGS Collapse To Come

:



Greece’s fiscal problems are, as I have argued many times, but the tip of a global iceberg. For the next instalment of the recent global financial crisis will be rising sovereign risk, especially in advanced economies that run massive budget deficits and accumulate large stocks of public debt as they socialize private financial losses in order to revive economic growth.

Indeed, history suggests that severe recession and socialisation of private losses often lead to an unsustainable build-up of public debt. Moreover, financial crises triggered by excessive debt and leverage in the private sector are followed after a few years by sovereign defaults and/or high inflation to wipe out the real value of public debts.

