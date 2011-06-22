GREECE: Suddenly, The Riot Police Emerge In Syntagma Square, And There Are Reports Of Violence

Photo: Zougla.gr

The mood was initially glum but peaceful in the wake of the big vote in Greece tonight.But it seems as protesters linger, the mood has turned testy.



Several twitterers are reporting sporadic clashes and teargas in Syntagma Square.

And indeed a livecam (see here) confirms riot police and protesters still out in force.

It’s going to be hell over the next several days, as the Papandreou government digs in for the much more explosive austerity vote, coming late in the month.

For a recap of tonight’s big action in Greece, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.