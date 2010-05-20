Greece Rocked By Fresh labour Union Protests

Photo: christinecaine on twitter

The path to Greek financial reform remains far from clear. A new 24-hour strike has broken out, by labour unions against planned Greek austerity measures.Substantial infrastructure has been paralysed.



Sofia Echo:

Transport services, including international trains linking Greece with Bulgaria and Romania, as well as shipping and domestic flights, are expected to be severely disrupted or canceled. According to Bulgarian media, some, if not all Bulgarian and Greek border crossing points, might be temporarily closed for traffic, causing additional concern for those who need to travel.

Greece’s main civil service and public sector unions say they represent about 2.5 million workers, while according to local media, organisers say that they hope more than 100 000 people will join the protests. Although most protesters are believed to be legitimate protesters, authorities fear that a hardcore, anarchist element could participate, prompting fears of renewed violence after a strike in Athens two weeks ago led to the deaths of three people in a bank blaze.

