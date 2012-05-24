WHOA: GREECE IS TANKING

ORIGINAL (9:23 AM EDT): After an EU summit which produced little tangible progress, Greece equities are taking the heat.



The Athens Stock Exchange General Index is down 3.7 per cent today—recovering slightly from losses over 4.4 per cent—as traders continue to speculate against the troubling country.

This comes even as markets elsewhere in the eurozone make big gains. That rally is being led by Spain, currently up over 1.8 per cent today.

UPDATE (9:58 AM EDT): Now the Athens Stock Exchange is off over 4.3 per cent, as trading nears its close. The rout worsens.

Photo: Bloomberg

