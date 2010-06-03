Here's The REAL Way Greece Is Going To Raise Billions To Pay Off Its Debts

Greece just announced that it is putting up a series of government assets for sale in a bid to bring the country back from its debt hell.



It is not, however, selling its islands or the Acropolis.

If you’re in the market for a series of state owned entities, then now is the time to buy to do a little shopping along the Mediterranean coast.

