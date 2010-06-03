Here's The REAL Way Greece Is Going To Raise Billions To Pay Off Its Debts

Gregory White
Acropilos greece athens greek

Greece just announced that it is putting up a series of government assets for sale in a bid to bring the country back from its debt hell.

It is not, however, selling its islands or the Acropolis.

If you’re in the market for a series of state owned entities, then now is the time to buy to do a little shopping along the Mediterranean coast.

Railroad: Hellenic Railways organisation

49% of the railway organisation is up for sale.

Sewage Plants: Thessaloniki Water & Sewage Co SA

23% of the water company is up for sale.

Sewage Plants: Athens Water Supply and Sewage Company SA

Greece plans to sell part of its stake in the company.

Post Office: Hellenic Post Office

39% of post offices will be sold off.

Airport: Athens International Airport

The Greek government plans to extend the contract of the German company, Hoctief AG, to operate the airport.

Ports: New Companies For Port Management

Greece is to hold onto 51% of new companies controlling ports, but sell the other 49% of holdings.

NOT FOR SALE: Public Power Corp SA

Greece owns 51% of this company.

NOT FOR SALE: Hellenic Telecommunications organisation SA

Greece owns 20% of this company.

