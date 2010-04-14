Greece Spreads Are Widening Again, But Who Cares, Stocks Are Heading Higher Once Again

There’s never been any evidence that the ructions in Greece are impacting US equity markets.



So far the only possible domestic repercussions have had to do with Treasuries, and Greece has been a net plus, pushing cash into safe US government assets.

So here we are, and there’s another morning of Greek spreads widening (despite the umpteenth bailout), according to Markit, and futures are headed up once again.

Behold, the can’t-lose market.

