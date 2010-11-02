Greece Just Had Its Patriot Act Moment -- Proposing Special Police Units To Hunt Down Tax Evaders

Greece is having a Patriot Act moment, drafting legislation that would break down privacy laws and significantly increase police power. But their catalyst is debt, not terrorism.



Draft legislation obtained by The Katimerini would create government agencies to regulate tax evasion, entitlement issues and use of public property. Police officers in these departments would have unprecedented power to eavesdrop on suspects’ conversations and communications and to disguise their identity in pursuit of a suspect.

This would be a major change for a country known for strict privacy laws, according to The Katimerini.

And it’s another sign that political changes will follow the debt crisis: communism and default or authoritarianism.

