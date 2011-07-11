It Looks Like Greece Is Angry At All The Attention Italy Is Getting

Everyone has moved on to Italy — it even got the NYT treatment today — but Greece seems miffed at no longer being the centre of attention.



We only say that because Greek yields are surging to totally brand new records: over 31% for 2-year debt, after having briefly dipped to near 25% right after the Hellenic Parliament passed the bailout.

Of course, now that “selective default” is on the table as a Greek option, it makes sense that bondholders are eager to dump whatever they’re still hanging onto.

And yes, this blowout is the story across Europe today.

Italian short-term yields are at fresh highs vs. German Bunds.

Portuguese yields up.

You get the drill…

