Greece Short-Term Bonds Shoot Up To 8%

In addition to the worrying explosion in Greece’s six-month bill yield, shown right, now Greece’s two-year short-term bond yield has brushed against the 8% level.



Investors are losing faith in Greece’s ability to refinance itself, not just in the long-term, but even in the short-term. Which poses an immediate challenge to Europe because Greece simply can’t sustain itself if it has to pay the rates that the market is now demanding.

Times:

The volatile bonds movement prompted the European Central Bank to ease the pressure on Greece’s troubled domestic lenders, who have seen €8 billion flow from their coffers in recent weeks. The ECB said that it would prolong a loosening of the rules on using government bonds as collateral for its loans. Bond market analysts believe a rescue is almost inevitable if yields continue to climb as they did yesterday — in the case of the two-year bond by a full percentage point to more than 8 per cent.

…

Jean-Claude Trichet, the ECB chairman, was at pains yesterday to dispel any doubts about Greece’s solvency. He denied the extension of looser collateral rules was aimed at Greece and said: “Taking all the information I have, default is not an issue for Greece.” His comments were not enough to calm bond and share markets, which suffered a sharp sell-off yesterday in response to the Greek scare.

