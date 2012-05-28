Sales At Greece's Sex Shops Have Gone Limp -- Because No One Can Afford To Be Kinky Anymore

Photo: Flickr Mary Turner

Sex is traditionally considered a non-cyclical activity.But things have gotten so bad in Greece that its once booming sex business is now struggling.



Reuters recently sent a reporter to the Athens Erotic Dream sex fair.

The sex industry is feeling the hit. The number of exhibitors has fallen by half since 2008 to about a dozen, said the fair’s organiser George Chrysospathis – a grey-bearded, corpulent man whose jovial manner changes quickly if he spots anyone who has failed to pay the €15 entry fee.

Lack of interest at the sex show reflect what’s going on on Greece’s streets.

Only a quarter of the 300 to 400 sex shops that once existed in Athens have survived the crisis, and business looked bleak for those who brought their wares to the sex fair.

“We’re making just €20 [£16] a day, if at all,” said Marianna Lemnarou, another retailer. “Some customers just don’t feel like having sex – others can’t afford to buy our stuff in the crisis.”

