Greece's Samaras Presents His Plan To Slash Taxes And Cut Goverment Spending

Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras is promising to slash taxes and cut government spending, but says he won’t join a future ruling coalition that includes the socialist party.Samaras’ New Democracy is currently part of the ruling coalition with the socialists in Greece, whose debt-saddled economy is surviving on international loans.



Polls show the conservatives are likely to win an election May 6, but that they won’t get a majority in parliament.

Samaras was speaking Sunday to a select audience of party officials in Athens.

He promised to cut the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent from 25 per cent and lower the top income tax to 32 per cent, from 45 per cent, while also cutting public sector “overspending.”

But Samaras said he cannot proceed with those reforms if forced to govern with the socialists.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.