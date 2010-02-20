Greece Replaces Its Debt Management Boss

Photo: AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it has replaced the head of its debt management agency, just as the country finds itself in the spotlight for allegedly hiding the size of its debt problem.The news that Petros Christodoulou, former head of asset management at the National Bank of Greece, will take over from Spyros Papanicolaou comes as financial markets worry that Greece may default on its mounting load of public debt.



The Finance Ministry did not give a reason in its announcement late Thursday, but changes at the head of the agency often come after a change in government. The Socialists came to power after early elections held last October.

