DON'T LOOK AT THE HORRIBLE IMAGES FROM THE NEW AUSTERITY PROTEST IN GREECE

Riot police stand before a banner waved by an unseen demonstrator during a rally outside the Greek Parliament in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. The banner reads 'Common Struggle of Strikers-Passengers. I Don't Pay the Government-Troika Charge,' referring to the recent hike in bus and subway ticket prices. More than 30,000 protesters attended the Athens rally, which had been calm before the clashes. Protesters chanting 'Don't obey the rich - Fight back!' marched to parliament as the city centre was heavily policed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)