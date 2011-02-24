DON'T LOOK AT THE HORRIBLE IMAGES FROM THE NEW AUSTERITY PROTEST IN GREECE

Photo: ap
Remember Greece? Another huge protest today turned violent as protesters hurled petrol bombs at riot police. CNBC just flashed this, and market seems to have taken another leg down on the images.
Protesters take part in a rally in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. More than 30,000 protesters attended the Athens rally, which had been calm before the clashes. Protesters chanting 'Don't obey the rich - Fight back!' marched to parliament as the city centre was heavily policed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Riot police stand before a banner waved by an unseen demonstrator during a rally outside the Greek Parliament in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. The banner reads 'Common Struggle of Strikers-Passengers. I Don't Pay the Government-Troika Charge,' referring to the recent hike in bus and subway ticket prices. More than 30,000 protesters attended the Athens rally, which had been calm before the clashes. Protesters chanting 'Don't obey the rich - Fight back!' marched to parliament as the city centre was heavily policed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Protesters hold a banner reads ''We are dying- Feb. 23'' during a rally outside the Greek Parliament in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. More than 30,000 protesters attended the Athens rally, which had been peaceful before the clashes broke out. Protesters chanting 'Don't obey the rich _ Fight back!' marched to parliament as the city centre was heavily policed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A petrol bomb burns as Greek riot policemen clash with protesters in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. Scores of youths hurled rocks and petrol bombs at riot police after clashes broke out Wednesday during a mass rally taking place as part of a general strike. (AP Photo/Kostas Tsironis)
A motorcycle policeman burns as his colleague, left, tries to help him after protesters threw a petrol bomb in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. Scores of youths hurled rocks and petrol bombs at riot police after clashes broke out Wednesday during a mass rally taking place as part of a general strike. (AP Photo.Dimitri Messinis)
A Police motorbike burns during a protest in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. Scores of youths hurled rocks and petrol bombs at riot police after clashes broke out Wednesday during a mass rally taking place as part of a general strike. (AP Photo.Dimitri Messinis)
A protester takes cover in front of riot police during clashes in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. Scores of youths hurled rocks and petrol bombs at riot police after clashes broke out Wednesday during a mass rally taking place as part of a general strike. (AP Photo/Kostas Tsironis)
Riot policemen detain a protester during clashes in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. Demonstrators hurled rocks and fire bombs at riot police as clashes broke out Wednesday in Athens during a mass rally against austerity measures, part of a general strike that crippled services and public transportation around the country. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis)
