Live From Greece: Photos And Videos Of The Protests Tearing The Country Apart

Photo: AP
The situation in Greece keeps getting worse, with huge protests on the streets and police responding with teargas.The visuals from the scene paint a stark picture of a country being torn apart by austerity, with protesters clashing with police forces.
We’re following the action through the wires and on Twitter (see the hashtags #j15gr and #Syntagma).
Protesters holding Greek flags face the police in front of the Parliament during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
Demonstrator kicks away tear gas canister outside the Parliament in central Athens, during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
Police arrest a demonstrator who tried to block the road to the Parliament during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
A protester holding a Greek flag shouts in front of a police cordon outside the Greek Parliament in central Athens, prior to a rally against plans for new austerity measures, on Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
A protester plays a flute next to a police officer outside of the Greek Parliament in central Athens, prior to a rally against plans for new austerity measures, on Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
Police arrest a demonstrator trying to block the road to the Parliament during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
Demonstrators throws a petrol bomb to riot police at Syntagma square in front of the Greek Parliament in central Athens, during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, on Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
Police block access to the Greek Parliament as protesters wave Greek and Spanish flags during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.
**Please note we cannot confirm the content of this video and it appeared on a protest-supporting website**
