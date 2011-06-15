Live From Greece: Photos And Videos Of The Protests Tearing The Country Apart

Adam Taylor
Greek Protests

Photo: AP

The situation in Greece keeps getting worse, with huge protests on the streets and police responding with teargas.The visuals from the scene paint a stark picture of a country being torn apart by austerity, with protesters clashing with police forces.

We’re following the action through the wires and on Twitter (see the hashtags #j15gr and #Syntagma).

Protesters line up against riot police

Protesters holding Greek flags face the police in front of the Parliament during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

Protesters wearing gas masks kick away tear gas canisters

Demonstrator kicks away tear gas canister outside the Parliament in central Athens, during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

Police arrest protestors

Police arrest a demonstrator who tried to block the road to the Parliament during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

A protester in front of riot police

A protester holding a Greek flag shouts in front of a police cordon outside the Greek Parliament in central Athens, prior to a rally against plans for new austerity measures, on Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

A protester plays the flute in the face of a police officer

A protester plays a flute next to a police officer outside of the Greek Parliament in central Athens, prior to a rally against plans for new austerity measures, on Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

A protester tries to resist being arrested

Police arrest a demonstrator trying to block the road to the Parliament during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

Petrol bombs are being thrown at police

Demonstrators throws a petrol bomb to riot police at Syntagma square in front of the Greek Parliament in central Athens, during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, on Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

Some protesters are waving Spanish flags

Police block access to the Greek Parliament as protesters wave Greek and Spanish flags during a rally against plans for new austerity measures, in central Athens, Wednesday, June 15, 2011.

Al Jazeera'a Alan Fisher took this photo of the protests

rumours are circulating that this video shows police arming pro-government vigilantes

**Please note we cannot confirm the content of this video and it appeared on a protest-supporting website**

Asfalites me maderia 15 June 2011 by buyme

Video of protesters clashing with police

Greek TV shows an aerial view of the protests

CBS News is live streaming footage of the protests

Live Videos by Ustream

But what happens if Greece defaults?

