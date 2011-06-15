Live From Greece: Photos And Videos Of The Protests Tearing The Country Apart

Photo: AP

The situation in Greece keeps getting worse, with huge protests on the streets and police responding with teargas.The visuals from the scene paint a stark picture of a country being torn apart by austerity, with protesters clashing with police forces.



We’re following the action through the wires and on Twitter (see the hashtags #j15gr and #Syntagma).

