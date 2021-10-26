Princess Nina of Greece got married in a Chanel wedding dress and her mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie’s tiara

Princess Nina of Greece at her royal wedding. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Greece’s Princess Nina borrowed Queen Anne-Marie’s tiara for her royal wedding.

Nina married the Queen’s son Prince Philippos at a religious ceremony on Saturday.

The bride wore a Chanel dress with a bow at the front.

The newly-titled Princess Nina of Greece wore her mother-in-law’s tiara at her third wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Nina Flohr married King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie’s son, Prince Philippos, at a religious ceremony in Athens after the couple had two previous wedding ceremonies in Switzerland and the UK, Vanity Fair reported.

Flohr wore a white silk moire taffeta gown by Chanel, according to the fashion blog Royal Hats. The V-neck dress featured a bow at the front and a pleated skirt.

Princess Nina and Prince Philippos. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Flohr completed the look with the antique corsage tiara that belongs to Queen Anne-Marie, the blog post added.

The tiara has a fascinating history. Queen Ingrid of Denmark had the tiara made from a set of brooches that she inherited from her grandmother, Queen Victoria of Sweden, according to the royal fashion blog Tiara Mania.

It was given to the then-Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark on her 18th birthday in 1964, the blog post added.

Anne-Marie, who became Queen of Greece upon her marriage to King Constantine II later that year, has allowed royal brides to borrow it over the years. It was most recently worn by Crown Princess Marie-Chantal at her royal wedding to Crown Prince Pavlos in 1995, and Princess Tatiana at her wedding to Prince Nikolaos in 2010, according to Tiara Mania.

Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos after their wedding. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Greek royal family were in attendance at Nina and Philippos’ wedding on Saturday.

Although King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie obtain their titles, the Greek monarchy was abolished in 1974 and the family spent several years in exile. Philippos, now 35, was born in London.