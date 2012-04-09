RENT-A-COP: You Can Now Hire A Greek Policeman For Just 30 Euros An Hour

Photo: AP Images

Greek newspaper Proto Thema has published an incredible internal report from the ministry of citizen protection that suggests that soon it may be possible to hire a Greek policeman for just 30 euros ($39) an hour.The report says that the service will only be offered in “exceptional cases”, such as the transportation of dangerous materials. There’s something of a pricing structure, with the top level of 1,500 euros ($1,961) p/h reserved for helicopters, AFP reports.



Of course, the move is yet another budget saving measure from the cash-strapped Greek government.

The ministry says that police services will not be used for anything outside their official remit (just in case you were thinking of forming your own private army) — but does the fact that police services that were formerly offered for free are now only available to the (very) wealthy seem like it could possibly be a step in the wrong direction to anyone else?

