A traveller In Greece Sent Us These Depressing Pictures, And Explained Why The Economy Is A Wreck

The economic crisis in Greece continues to weigh on the country’s 11.3 million citizens — with Prime Minister Samaras desperately trying to secure additional time to get the nation’s books in order.



A Business Insider reader travelling in Thessaloniki, Greece submitted pictures of his travels through the country this week.

If nothing else, the images are a reminder that the renewed conversation Eurozone leaders are having over the Greek bailout has massive impact on a very human face.

The reader sent us a note, which we’ve edited just a little bit for typos and clarity:

After 9 days in the Balkans, I can tell you, a common currency is a stupid idea. The one place we were not spending at all was Greece. Not just because they can’t devalue themselves, but because they don’t have any products. I spent 30 minutes in a grocery store. Every single thing they sell is imported, except olive oil.

They are trying to sell 100-dollar Italian Carrerra sunglasses for 200EUR to unemployed Greek people. Dead end. Only thing is cheap is accommodation. We paid 70USD / night in a 5* hotel. Istanbul’s Four Seasons at the Bosporus was more expensive, but everybody had a job there, were doing something. Even selling paper tissues or bottled water on the streets. It doesn’t matter. If you have a product in a 13 million city, you will make money.

Back to currencies: We drove up to Bulgaria, and became millionaires. And yes we started spending money. Same thing in Romania. So I say back to drachma or be prepared for a 20-year-long depression.

It’s a little crude, but… there’s something there.

