Today In Athens: Firefighters Brawl With Riot Police And There Are Bombs Everywhere

Photo: AP

Today’s chaos in Greece involves firefighters brawling with riot police to protest impending layoffs.Meanwhile the radical left has planted bombs around the country, which police are defusing in Hurt Locker-style bomb suits.



Ironically or intentionally, all of this is bound to eviscerate Greek GDP.

Violent riots are also occurring today in Ireland and France due to similar austerity measures.

Firefighters made fake coffins to stand for colleagues killed on duty Protesting firefighters set up mock coffins next to portraits of colleagues killed on duty, during a protest in Athens Thursday Nov. 4, 2010. Riot police have used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse firefighters protesting outside parliament amid the financial crisis in the country. Thursday's clashes marked the latest protest staged by public servants on short-term contracts who now face redundancy as the government struggles to slash spending and improve the country's finances. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis) Riot police where there in case things got crazy A flare burns in front of a riot police during a protest in Athens on Thursday Nov. 4, 2010. Riot police have used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse firefighters protesting outside parliament amid the financial crisis in the country. Thursday's clashes marked the latest protest staged by public servants on short-term contracts who now face redundancy as the government struggles to slash spending and improve the country's finances. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis) They did Firefighters clash with riot police during a protest in Athens on Thursday Nov. 4, 2010. Riot police have used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse firefighters protesting outside parliament amid the financial crisis in the country. Thursday's clashes marked the latest protest staged by public servants on short-term contracts who now face redundancy as the government struggles to slash spending and improve the country's finances. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis) Chaos Firefighters clash with riot police during a protest in Athens on Thursday Nov. 4, 2010. Riot police have used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse firefighters protesting outside parliament amid the financial crisis in the country. Thursday's clashes marked the latest protest staged by public servants on short-term contracts who now face redundancy as the government struggles to slash spending and improve the country's finances. (AP Photo/Alkis Konstantinidis) Here's a masked firefighter about to clash with a masked policeman A masked firefighter stands in front of a riot policeman during a protest in Athens on Thursday Nov. 4, 2010. Riot police have used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse firefighters protesting outside parliament amid the financial crisis in the country. Thursday's clashes marked the latest protest staged by public servants on short-term contracts who now face redundancy as the government struggles to slash spending and improve the country's finances. (AP Photo/Evi Zoupanou) Meanwhile police were defusing bombs Police bomb disposal experts search for evidence after destroying a suspicious package returned by the French embassy to a delivery service was destroyed, in central Athens, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. The incident followed a of mail bombings that targeted embassies and European leaders. Police said the latest package contained a small amount of explosives and was destroyed by controlled explosion. They said an erroneous return address on the package was for the Greek Orthodox Church. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Here's bomb disposal expert carrying a bomb A police bomb disposal expert carries equipment before destroying a suspicious package returned by the French embassy to a delivery service was destroyed, in central Athens, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. The incident followed a of mail bombings that targeted embassies and European leaders. Police said the latest package contained a small amount of explosives and was destroyed by controlled explosion. They said an erroneous return address on the package was for the Greek Orthodox Church. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Welcome to the war zone A police bomb disposal expert carries equipment before destroying a suspicious package returned by the French embassy to a courier delivery service, in central Athens, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. Police said the latest package contained a small amount of explosives and was destroyed by controlled explosion. They said an erroneous return address on the package was for the Greek Orthodox Church. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Either the Greeks suffer or... See Who Gets Screwed If Greece Defaults >

