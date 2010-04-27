Here's The Ugly maths That Shows Why Saving Greece Is Mission Impossible

Gregory White
Everyone is still talking about Greece, as its EU-IMF bailout teeters on the brink because the Germans don’t believe the Greeks have the stomach for deep budget cuts.

Germany doesn’t want to invest in a country that doesn’t fulfil its promises, and who can blame them looking at the horrors of the Greek debt situation.

This is a country that is still banking on near 6% GDP growth to power its recovery and help it pay down its debt. But it has creditors at the door, and increasing interest payments that the proposed €45 billion ($60 billion) may not even be able to meet.

Barclays Capital has the breakdown, looking at just how bad Greece is and who is going to be impacted by the spread of debt worries.

Greece has two choices, both are going to hurt markets in the short term.

Interest rates on government debt look set to rise over the long term.

This means higher interest payments, and a need for more funding from the EU-IMF package.

Significant pain for the long term, but impossibly large debt levels if things remain in Greece.

The EU-IMF bailout is only the beginning of what will be five difficult years.

With most of the debt being new...

Interest rates will go higher as markets have put a higher risk premium on Greek debt lately.

GDP growth estimates are extremely optimistic and assume a massive private sector rebound.

Uruguay may seem like a logical comparison, but its problems were much smaller and better managed.

Even after Greece is dealt with, Portugal is likely to see pressure, with Spain and Italy following thereafter.

