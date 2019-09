There’s a huge rally in Europe today, but we just wanted to point out that it’s not happening in Greece.



Athens is down 1%.

And Athens fell 1% yesterday.

If Greece were a stock, we’d say it looked like it was trading like it was going bankrupt. As a country, that’s a little dicier, but… not really.

Photo: Bloomberg

