Greece Just Passed Another $6.6 Billion Cut, Now Let's See How Its People React

Greece is almost over the bailout finish line!



The country just announced $6.6 billion in new budget cuts (nearly 2% of the nation’s GDP), in hopess of gaining more support from fellow members of the European union.

Now the question: Can its people take the lumps without violently taking to the streets again?

If so, a bailout should be on its way. We shall see.

