The Papandreou, Merkel, Sarkozy call just ended and as expected, there’s no real news, except that Greece is still part of Europe, and everyone is committed to that.



The bailout agreed to on July 21 is still the plan, they say.

That’s according to a statement, via Bloomberg.

Markets are surging. The euro isĀ surging. Yay!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.